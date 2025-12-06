4 days ago

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has appealed to spare parts dealers to reduce prices so that consumers can benefit from the recent strengthening of the cedi.

GSA Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ransford Gyampo, noted that although the cedi has appreciated in recent weeks and inflation is easing, prices of spare parts remain high—undermining public confidence at a time when government is working to ease the cost of doing business.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Finance is setting up a committee to review port duty cost components, with the GSA playing an active role to push for fairer charges for shippers, cargo owners, and service providers.

Prof Gyampo urged dealers to ensure that improvements in the economy are reflected in market prices.

“When the cedi finds its feet, our markets must follow. This is the moment to show that business thinks about the people, not only about markups,” he said.

He made the appeal during a courtesy visit by leaders of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association to the GSA’s head office in Accra. The delegation met with Prof Gyampo, Deputy CEO (Technical) Asana Owu, Head of Freight and Logistics Fred Asiedu Dartey, and other senior officials.

Responding to the call, the Association’s Head of Communications, Takyi Addo, said many dealers have already reduced prices by as much as 60 percent, though the public may not have fully noticed the cuts. He added that further reductions could be implemented in 2026 if economic conditions continue to improve.

“We are ready to adjust again if the signs stay positive. We want consumers to know that we are not against them,” he said.

Prof Gyampo welcomed the commitment, stressing that a stronger cedi should translate into relief for traders, transport operators, and consumers. He added that Ghana’s standing in international trade depends on fair and predictable port charges and market prices.

Both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration and continue engaging on measures to make doing business in Ghana more affordable and efficient.