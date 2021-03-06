5 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Babgin, has urged the public to disregard the myths and misconceptions surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine as he took his jab.

Since the rollout of the vaccination exercise, some persons have expressed their reservations about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Speaking to Citi News after getting vaccinated, the Speaker of the House, Alban Babgin also called on the MPs to take the step of vaccinating to encourage the general public.

“I believe that if we go through this process, we will be safe, we will be secure and we will be healthier.”

So I want to encourage everybody, particularly my colleagues in Parliament, members of Parliament and the staff of Parliament to come for it. It is very easy. Nobody should have any fears at all.

Ghana is currently engaged in the vaccine rollout in 43 districts, which are hotspots of the pandemic in the country.

Twenty-five of these districts are in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.

The Ghana Health Service has said over 30,000 Ghanaians have so far been vaccinated.

Source: citifmonline.com