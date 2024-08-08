1 hour ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has recalled Members of Parliament from their recess for an emergency sitting.

According to a communiqué issued by the Speaker on Wednesday, August 7, the session is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, in the afternoon.

The decision follows a petition from the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who expressed the Majority caucus’ dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s move to adjourn the session indefinitely on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

In his letter to Speaker Bagbin on Wednesday, July 31, Afenyo-Markin underscored the necessity of reconvening Parliament to address urgent government business.

The agenda for the emergency sitting includes discussions on the Financing Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association, requests for tax exemptions for beneficiaries under the One District, One Factory Programme, matters concerning the Ghana Financial Stability Fund, and the consideration of several bills.

“Mr Speaker will recall that Parliament adjourned sine die on Tuesday, 30 July 2014, at which time the aforementioned items had been duly advertised and scheduled for consideration. The urgency of these matters necessitates our reconvening to fulfil our constitutional mandate and serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.”

“We wish to emphasize that this requisition is made in the utmost good faith and in the national interest, to enable the Government to discharge its constitutional and democratic obligations to the people of Ghana.”

“The matters outlined herein are of pressing importance and require the urgent attention of Parliament,” he said.