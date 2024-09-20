23 minutes ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has issued a stark warning about the growing threat of public unrest fueled by extreme partisanship within the legislature.

He expressed concern that, the current political landscape, where party agendas take precedence over the needs of the citizenry, could lead to widespread discontent and destabilization.

Delivering a speech at the University of Ghana (UG) Alumni Lecture under the theme “30 Years of Parliamentary Democracy: The Journey Thus Far,” the Speaker lamented the erosion of public trust in Parliament, attributing it to its inability to address pressing national challenges effectively.

He cited recent cases of unrest in countries like Kenya and Burkina Faso as cautionary tales for Ghana, stressing the importance of learning from these incidents to avoid a similar fate.

Alban Bagbin emphasized that citizens are increasingly frustrated with lawmakers who fail to unite for the common good.

He argued that partisan loyalty has overshadowed the fundamental duty of serving the public, hindering legislative progress and deepening the perception that Parliament is out of touch with the everyday struggles of Ghanaians.

The Speaker warned that if this trend continues, it could trigger a revolt against elected officials who prioritize political gain over good governance.

He called for a renewed commitment to bipartisan collaboration, urging Members of Parliament to work together to restore public confidence in the democratic process.

“With trust levels so low and many feeling that democracy has not delivered, our Parliament and democracy, in general, face the challenge of proving their relevance,” Bagbin remarked. “We must show citizens that we can deliver on our mandate, especially by holding the executive accountable and minimizing corruption and waste.”

He referenced recent events in Kenya, where frustrated citizens set part of their Parliament ablaze, accusing MPs of being part of the problem rather than a solution to their daily struggles.

Alban Bagbin noted that this echoed similar unrest in Burkina Faso a decade earlier, where citizens burned down Parliament in protest.

“The lesson is clear: if we fail to prove our worth to the people we represent, the writing is on the wall,” he cautioned.