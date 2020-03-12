1 hour ago

Beverage Company, Special Ice Limited, Wednesday, made a presentation of products to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The items include 400 cartons of bottled water, 60 cartons of special drinks and 500 sachet bags of water. This is a top-up of 700 sachet bags that was presented to the Black Maidens at their camp in Prampram days before they enplaned to Monrovia for their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup first leg qualifier against Liberia.

Speaking at a short ceremony at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association, Brands Manager of Special Ice Limited, Edem Kugbe said the company is delighted to contribute to football development in Ghana

“We are delighted to be here this afternoon to do a presentation to the Ghana Football Association.

“We have been motivated to contribute to this worthy cause because of the passion that Ghanaians, as a whole, have for football. We know that football is one of the things that unite people of Ghana,” he stated.

“We know that when it comes to water and beverages players need water to quench their thirst and so it’s one of our corporate social responsibilities to support football in Ghana,” Mr. Kugbe added.

General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo who received the items on behalf of the GFA, expressed gratitude to the management of Special Ice and called on other companies to come on board and support the FA

“The Ghana Football Association is extremely appreciative of the gesture from Special Ice. This is the second time in this administration that we have had this kind of support from Special Ice. The first one was when the Maidens and Princesses were in camp in Prampram and that was very helpful to the team and the GFA,” he said in an interview with the Communications team.

“This support has come at a very good time; part of it will go to the Black Maidens ahead of their game against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday at 3 pm.

“And also, a huge part will go to support the Black Stars during the camping for the AFCON Qualifier against Sudan on 27th March,” the General Secretary added.

Special Ice Company Limited is a natural Mineral water production company that started operations in 2011 with a primary goal to provide real natural mineral water to all Ghanaians at affordable prices.