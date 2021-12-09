4 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has called on the leaders of the country to as a matter of urgency provide him with the needed resources to fight Corruption.

He believes that with the needed resources, corruption will be tackled head-on.

The Special Prosecutor who is Ghana’s second after Martin Amidu resigned over the interference of the President in his work made this known when he spoke at a forum to mark the International Anti Corruption Day.

He said “I look forward to the provision of adequate funding and the necessary materials resources as stipulated in Article 6 and 36 of the UN Convention in carrying this challenging and solemn mandate.

“I cannot help but state without adequate funding and the provision of the necessary material resources, the good intentions of my staff would remain just good intentions, nothing concrete to show for it.

“As we mark the International anti-Corruption day and Anti-corruption week, I invite all well-meaning Ghanaians, let us turn the negative narrative of corruption, transform this republic and place it on a solid developmental track.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his government is in the process of resourcing the new Special Prosecutor to fight corruption which is a canker to the development of the country.

He insists that his commitment to the fight against corruption hasn’t wanned.

“These things, like all of us when appointed to public office to some extent is like a leap in the dark. So we will see that the new Special Prosecutor to what extent we can count on him to live up to the responsibilities of his mandate,” Akufo-Addo said.