1 hour ago

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has refuted reports suggesting tension between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Office of the Attorney General (AG), led by Dr. Dominic Ayine, regarding ongoing extradition proceedings involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Thursday, October 30, Mr. Agyebeng emphasized that both offices are working collaboratively, dismissing claims of discord as unfounded.

“It’s unfortunate that there’s been talk about dockets, and we’ve refused to give the docket and all. That is beside the point; that is not the issue at all,” he said.

“The issue is that you need to get it right the first time; you don’t keep going back and forth.”

Mr. Agyebeng further clarified that the extradition process will proceed despite Ofori-Atta’s reported U.S. citizenship, affirming the OSP’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“US citizenship status doesn’t prevent extradition. We will not give up; we will still move on with the processes and ensure that Ghanaians become less restive and appreciate the work we’re doing with the Attorney General,” he stated.