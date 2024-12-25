5 hours ago

Scenes from a polling station at Akyem Akroso where confusion unfolded

Confusion unfolded at a polling station at Akyem Akroso, in the Eastern Region, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, during the Special Voting exercise, as Eric Ahinakwa, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Asene Akroso Manso, accused Sampson Kwadwo Effah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairman, of distributing money to voters near the polling station.

In a viral video, Ahinakwa is heard angrily confronting Effah, with insults exchanged between the two.

A police officer intervened, bringing the altercation to an end after some time.

The Electoral Commission (EC) rescheduled the Special Voting exercise in the Eastern and Western regions, which was originally set for Monday, December 2, 2024, following the discovery of a defaced ballot paper outside the Checkpoint Printing House.

Watch the video below of the chaos below: