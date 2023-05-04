1 hour ago

Emmanuel Gyasi, the captain of Italian football club Spezia, has been praised by his coach for his loyalty and commitment to the team.

The Ghanaian forward recently made his 100th appearance in Serie A for Spezia, and has been a key player for the club since his arrival in 2019.

"He is an important player for us, he is the captain, he has made a hundred appearances in Serie A for Spezia and has more belonging and feels the moment more," said Spezia coach Leonardo Semplici.

"We all have positive and less positive moments, but his attachment and his show of respect for the colors made it. It's unfair to criticize him more than the moment is, but we understand the fans who care about us and have been close to us."

Despite some criticism from fans, Italiano emphasized Gyasi's importance to the team and praised his commitment to the club's cause. "There was a very positive confrontation after the match, they made us understand the closeness after the match and it is crucial for salvation," he said.

Gyasi has been an instrumental figure for Spezia in their battle against relegation from Serie A this season.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in 30 league appearances, helping the club to secure some vital wins in their bid to stay in the top flight.

Italiano's words of support for Gyasi are a testament to the player's dedication to the team, and reflect the importance of loyalty and commitment in football.

As Spezia continue their fight for survival in Serie A, Gyasi's leadership and passion will undoubtedly be crucial in helping the club to achieve their goals.