Having oral sex these days have become a taste given practice among many partners especially the youths in their sexual life.

While some individuals in the act have said it's best to give them the real feeling of their sex relationship, others think otherwise.

Popular Kumasi-base herbalist, Okyeame Takyi Mensah has revealed the spiritual effect of the oral s3x and how one can purified himself.

Okyeame Takyi in an interview with MAK TV, stated categorically that men who practice oral sex risk their own lives in many ways.

"Men who practice oral sex drive away the spirit in them. The life those men are miserably. Their partners would never respect them again".

He also takes us through what these men can do to purify themselves from the evil that follows them.

