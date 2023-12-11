2 hours ago

Shalimar Abbiusi, spokesperson for The New Force, has been granted bail by the Kaneshie District Court after her appearance on Monday morning.

Initially remanded into lawful custody by the court following arraignment by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) last week, Abbiusi's legal team, led by Francis Xavier Sosu, successfully secured her release on bail.

Represented by her lead counsel and supported by her parents present in court, Belgian national Shalimar Abbiusi faced charges related to false student permit allegations.

The Kaneshie District Court granted her GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties after she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the court proceedings, supporters of The New Force gathered at the Kaneshie District Court, advocating for justice on behalf of Shalimar Abbiusi.

Holding placards with messages such as "Free Shallie," "Justice for Shallie," and "Uphold human rights," the supporters chanted songs of freedom in solidarity with the spokesperson.

Abbiusi faced accusations under section 52 (1) (i) of the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573), specifically charged with "Obtaining for Yourself a Student Permit by False Declaration."

Following her plea of innocence, she has been released on bail, with an additional condition to report to the Ghana Immigration Service thrice a week.

This development brings a new phase to the legal proceedings surrounding Shalimar Abbiusi, and further updates on the case are expected to unfold in the coming days.