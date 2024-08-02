13 hours ago

Sporting Charleroi has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Raymond Asante on a season-long loan from Serie A side Udinese.

The 20-year-old joins the Belgian Jupiler Pro League club for the 2024/25 season.

Charleroi's statement welcomed Asante warmly, saying, "Royal Charleroi Sporting Club is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Raymond Asante (20 years old) and Udinese Calcio for the player’s season-long loan.

The management, staff, players, supporters, and the entire Charleroi family extend a warm welcome to Raymond and wish him success in this new chapter of his career."

Asante showcased his talent during Charleroi’s pre-season in the Netherlands, scoring twice in four games.

Last season, he made a significant impact at Udinese’s youth team, leading them to promotion to Primavera 1 with an impressive record of 21 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

In his time with Udinese’s Primavera, Asante accumulated 23 goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances after moving from Young Apostles.

Asante is set to make his top-flight debut with Charleroi and has been included in the squad for their upcoming match against St. Truidense this weekend.