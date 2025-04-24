5 hours ago

Sports broadcaster Darius Osei of Angel TV has made donations to the Bless the Children Orphanage (formerly "Save Our Soul") in Nkwatia on Sunday, 20 April 2025, to mark the Easter celebrations.

In collaboration with Ezzy Paints, the donation drive saw various items contributed to the orphanage. Ezzy Paints provided buckets of paint and a cash component for the facility.

It comes under his annual Easter "Feed The Orphan Donation" project.

Mr Osei donated groceries, toiletries, provisions, bottled water and soft drinks, after getting support from individuals such as Mercy Awuah-Nkansah, Margaret Gyamfua, Bernard Nyarko, Mrs Evelyn Peasah, Mr Owusu Addae, Salifu Sinkare, Mrs Esther Owusu Asante, Maame Dufie, Maamley Rutayisire, Hannah Mintah and Collins Akuamoah.

The team joined 45 children at the orphanage for a hot meal and celebrations on Easter Sunday.

Mr Osei explained the motivation behind the charitable gesture.

"In the feast like this, we should be able to celebrate with these wonderful kids out here. Parents will celebrate Christmas and Easter with their children, but who would celebrate this Easter with the orphans?," he quizzed.

"That's why we took it upon ourselves to reach out to the kids in Kwahu Nkwatia SOS to have the feast together, and put smiles on the faces of these lads during the Easter festival."

This marks the eighth edition of the annual "Easter Feed The Orphan Donation" initiative for the Nkwatia orphanage.

The project, which began in 2018, has grown significantly under Mr Osei's leadership. Previous years have seen donations ranging from educational materials to clothing and medical supplies.

In an emotional speech, the director of the facility, Mrs Grace Yeboah, expressed gratitude for the visit and donations.

"We thank Ezzy Paints and Darius' 'Easter Feed The Orphan Donation' team for this remarkable donations," she said.

"The paints will be used for the refurbishment of the facility, whilst we celebrate the feast with the items.

"We are so much grateful to Darius and whoever contributed, we say God bless them all"

Since launching the project, Osei has consistently emphasized the importance of creating lasting memories for the children during festive periods.

Local community leaders have praised the broadcaster's commitment to the orphanage, noting that his initiative has inspired other organizations and individuals to support vulnerable children in the region.

The "Easter Feed The Orphan Donation" project has become a fixture in the Kwahu Easter celebrations calendar, with more supporters joining each year.

The Nkwatia orphanage, which is home to many children, continues to benefit from this sustained support that goes beyond material donations to include mentorship and emotional support for the children.