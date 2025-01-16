7 hours ago

Renowned sports journalist and Head of Sports at Marhaba FM, Abdul-Wahab Jawando, has submitted his application for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly, joining over ten other aspirants vying for the position following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assuming office.

Jawando, a member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), brings a diverse background combining media expertise with extensive public service experience. He currently serves as the Principal Research and Planning Manager at the Youth Employment Agency's Artisan Directory, where he spearheads youth employment initiatives.

A stalwart of the NDC since 2006, Jawando has risen through party ranks, serving in various positions including Constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinator and Deputy Organizer for Ablekuma North Constituency. His community engagement extends beyond politics, as he hosts political talk shows and sports programs at Marhaba 99.3 FM, where he has worked since 2012.

Jawando holds an MBA in Finance from Methodist University College Ghana and a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Ghana. He is also a certified microfinance practitioner and serves as a board member of the Greater Accra Co-operative Susu Collectors Society.

Speaking to the media after filing his application, Jawando expressed confidence in his ability to lead the municipality, citing his experience in youth employment, community development, and public administration as key strengths he would bring to the role.

The MCE position became available as part of the new NDC administration's appointment of municipal and district chief executives across the country.