Ghana’s Minister for Sports and recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has praised the work of BVB International Academy Ghana, describing it as a model for youth football development and reaffirming the government’s commitment to enforcing high standards across sports academies nationwide.

Speaking during a recent visit to the academy, Mr Adams highlighted the importance of quality facilities and structured training in producing players capable of competing at the highest international level.

He revealed that the National Sports Authority (NSA) will soon begin monitoring and enforcement exercises to ensure all sports academies in the country meet approved standards.

“Our focus is on excellence,” the minister said, stressing that regulation and supervision will be key to protecting young athletes and improving the overall quality of sports development in Ghana.

BVB International Academy Ghana is an affiliate of German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and operates in partnership with Accra Shooting Stars. Established in 2022, it is one of the pioneering academies in Africa linked to a global BVB network that spans Asia and South America.

The academy caters for boys and girls aged between five and 18, offering a structured training programme modelled on Borussia Dortmund’s development philosophy. It is based at the Achimota School Park, where it provides what officials describe as a safe, organised and professional environment for young footballers.

Already, the academy has begun to make an impact, offering scholarships and opportunities for outstanding talents to travel to Europe for further training, reinforcing its emphasis on early talent identification and long-term development.

Mr Adams commended the academy’s leadership for their vision and encouraged them to consider upgrading the facility into a residential academy, a move he said would open doors for talented youngsters from all parts of the country.

He also praised Achimota School for its partnership with the academy and called on BVB International to give back by supporting sports development within the school community.

Reiterating the government’s position, the minister assured stakeholders that standards would be firmly upheld, with the NSA playing a central role in enforcement.

He concluded by applauding BVB International Academy Ghana for “setting the pace” in youth football development and pledged continued government support for initiatives that align with Ghana’s long-term vision for sporting excellence.