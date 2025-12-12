2 days ago

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, has formally laid before Parliament the long-awaited Sports Development Fund Bill, marking a major milestone in Ghana’s effort to sustainably finance sports development across all disciplines.

Addressing the House during the presentation, Hon. Adams emphasised that for the first time in Ghana’s history, the country is on course to establish a dedicated, legally backed fund solely for sports.

The sports development fund, which was recently approved by Cabinet, is designed to address long-standing financial challenges in the sector and broaden the base of support to include lesser-funded disciplines.

“This House has, over the years, expressed concern about the funding of sports,” Hon. Adams stated.

“The Sports Development Fund will allow the Ministry to bring more disciplines on board and support them adequately. Once passed, we will no longer be burdened with the same funding constraints that have stalled our progress.”

The Fund is expected to provide a structured financing mechanism to support grassroots development, elite athlete preparation, infrastructure maintenance, and capacity building across federations.

Hon. Adams assured Parliament that the Ministry remains committed to transparency and accountability in the management of the fund once operationalised.

The Bill has now been referred to the appropriate Parliamentary Committee for consideration.