3 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged the Ghana national football team to adopt a winning mentality in their upcoming international friendlies, insisting the matches must deliver results rather than serve purely as experiments.

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‎The Black Stars are currently preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a series of high-profile fixtures, starting with a clash against the Austria national football team on 27 March at the Ernst Happel Stadium. They will then travel to Stuttgart to face the Germany national football team on 30 March.

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‎Speaking to Graphic Sports, Adams revealed he has already communicated his expectations to head coach Otto Addo and his technical team.

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‎“I’ve told the coaches that these two friendlies, we are going with the mindset of winning, not just going to try players,” he said.

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‎The national team opened their training camp earlier this week, with 21 players taking part in the first session. Defenders Alexander Djiku and Kojo Oppong Peprah are expected to join the squad in the coming days.

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‎As part of their final preparations for the World Cup, Ghana will also face the Mexico national football team and the Wales national football team in additional friendlies scheduled for May and June.

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‎With expectations rising ahead of the tournament, Adams’ message underscores a growing demand for competitiveness and consistency as Ghana aims to make a strong impression on football’s biggest stage.