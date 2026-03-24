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‎Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has paid glowing tribute to football icon Rev. Osei Kofi, describing him as one of the most distinguished figures in the country’s sporting history.

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The remarks were made during a visit by the legend’s family, led by sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who invited the minister to a forthcoming book launch in honour of the former star.

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‎Hon. Adams highlighted the importance of preserving the stories of Ghana’s sporting heroes, warning that failure to document such legacies risks losing them entirely.

‎“History not documented is history lost,” he said, as he reflected on Osei Kofi’s enduring impact on Ghanaian football.

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‎Widely known as the “Wizard Dribbler,” Osei Kofi enjoyed a remarkable career, representing both the Ghana national football team and Asante Kotoko. He was part of the national team that faced Real Madrid in 1962 and helped Ghana secure two Africa Cup of Nations titles.

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The minister described his legacy as one defined not only by footballing excellence but also by patriotism and service to the nation. He noted that, at a time when financial incentives were limited, Osei Kofi chose national pride over personal gain, famously turning down an offer to play abroad in order to continue contributing to Ghana.

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‎Hon. Adams urged young athletes to draw inspiration from the legend’s example, emphasising the role of sport in building character and national identity.

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‎“In the days of Rev. Osei Kofi, the commercial aspect of sports did not overshadow nationalism,” he said.

‎He further called on Ghanaians to consistently celebrate and honour their sports heroes, stressing that their stories offer valuable lessons for future generations.

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‎The tribute serves as a reminder of the enduring influence of Ghana’s football pioneers, whose achievements continue to inspire both players and fans alike.