3 hours ago

Mustapha Ussif, Ghana's Sports Minister, has expressed strong criticism towards the Ghana Amputee Football team, known as the Black Challenge, for accepting a $10,000 donation on July 12, 2024, without first engaging with his office.

The donation, presented by former President John Mahama in recognition of the team's consecutive AFCON victories, has sparked controversy due to the team's alleged bypassing of official protocol.

Ussif emphasized that it is protocol for such matters to be first brought to the attention of his Ministry.

"When you achieve success and receive support, the first point of contact should be this office [MoYS]. We cannot allow the use of state resources for personal benefits," the Minister asserted.

He further noted the team's actions, stating, "Unlike last year, where you came directly to us upon landing, this year you started visiting various places without providing any records to the government regarding who sponsored you. This behavior cannot be tolerated."

The Black Challenge recently secured their second consecutive AFCON title by defeating Morocco in the final, marking a significant achievement in Ghanaian sports.

However, the handling of external donations has now become a point of contention between the team and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The incident underscores ongoing discussions regarding proper channels for receiving external support and the transparency required in such matters within Ghana's sports administration.