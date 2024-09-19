8 minutes ago

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, along with a representative from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is scheduled to appear before Parliament's Select Committee on Sports as part of an ongoing investigation into Ghana's poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The inquiry, led by Committee Chair Kobina Woyome, will begin on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Ussif is expected to answer critical questions regarding the Ministry’s involvement in the Black Stars' preparation for the tournament, as well as financial matters, including an alarming expenditure of over $3 million in just 11 days during the competition.

In addition to the Sports Minister, the committee will hear testimonies from several other key stakeholders.

These include representatives from the GFA, the Black Stars management committee, the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), the National Sports Authority (NSA), and both current and former Black Stars players.

The Save Ghana Football Forum, a pressure group that organized protests following the national team's disappointing AFCON campaign, will also be present to provide their perspectives.

Woyome emphasized the significance of the probe, stating, "The aim of the probe is to gain a fundamental understanding of the issues that have brought us here.

We will interrogate individual decisions and actions that may have impacted the performance of our Black Stars."

Ghana's early exit from the AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire, where the Black Stars failed to win a single match and finished third in their group, has sparked nationwide calls for accountability and substantial reforms within the country’s football administration.