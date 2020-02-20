59 minutes ago

The Youth & Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah has directed the National Sports Authority (NSA), to desist from forcing sports associations/federations to appoint representatives of the NSA on the various associations as their General Secretaries,

In a meeting involving the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) boss Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, the NSA Boss Prof Peter Twumasi , reps from the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) Samuel Ayeh & Bawa Fuseini, Chief Director of Youth & Sports Ministry, Mr Frank Quist , association heads on Wednesday evening, Hon. Asiamah informed the NSA their members should be dissociate from the umbrella body of associations in the country.

It would be recalled that on December 20, 2019, Director General of the National Sports Authority Professor Peter Twumasi said it was illegitimate for executives of federations to ‘remove officers of the National Sports Authority who have been assigned as Secretary Generals.’

Professor Twumasi in the letter noted that various federations/associations are enjoined to follow the dictates of the National Sports Authority and as such, they have the power to regulate their operations.

The Sports Minister also asked the NSA to discontinue their investigations on Secretary General of the Ghana Athletics Association, Bawah Fuseini, who was scheduled to make a second appearance before the National Sports Authority inquest team next week Tuesday.

Hon. Asiamah during the meeting noted that Bawa Fuseini was only performing his constitutional duties.

The sector minister also ordered that the NSA write to the Ghana Athletics Association to sanction the upcoming cross country athletics championship scheduled for February 22, 2020.

According to the Minister, the Ghana Athletics Association is the mother body of athletics in the country and every athletics event in the country should be approved by them