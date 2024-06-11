1 hour ago

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress (TEWU- TUC) have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike.

In a press release recognized by the groups’ chair, it is directing the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission of Ghana to rectify the disparity against its members regarding the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances.

According to them, the above- named unions have been overlooked in the recent upward review of the VMA, despite being a vital component of the University system.

It says that the Commission has decided to grant the VMA review to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), while excluding SSA-UoG, FUSSAG and TEWU (TUC) members.

“The Commission’s decision to grant the VMA review to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), while excluding SSA-UoG, FUSSAG and TEWU (TUC) members is a clear violation of the principles of fairness and natural justice in the administration of common allowance” it reads.

The Unions believe that all senior and junior staff members within the University system should be treated equitably and must receive fair allowances for their services.

Meanwhile the three Unions have given the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission a deadline of 21st June 2024 to respond to their demands. Failure to do so will result in industrial action commencing on 21st of June 2024.