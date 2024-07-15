3 hours ago

Organized Labour has called off its indefinite strike over the decision of SSNIT to sell 60% of its share in four hotels.

The Workers Unions on Friday July 12, 2024 declared strike to back its demand for the termination of the process towards the sale of shares.

But at an emergency meeting held today, Monday, 15th July. 2024, Organised Labour has decided to call off the strike.

It has consequently asked all public sector workers to resume work.

“All workers are requested to resume work on Tuesday. 16m July. 2024. We are giving SSNIT one month to engage Organised Labour to address all outstanding issues related to the management of our pensions otherwise we advise ourselves.

“We thank all the working people of Ghana and all Organised Labour groups for their support.

Solidarity For Ever,” a statement jointly signed by TUC Secretary General, Dr Yaw Baah, Chairman of Forum of Public Sector Workers, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo and Deputy Secretary General of Ghana Federation of Labour, Kenneth Koomson said.