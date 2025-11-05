23 minutes ago

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has announced a major breakthrough in the long-running financial impasse between the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Mr Nyarko Ampem revealed that after years of delayed and deferred payments, SSNIT has now resumed full financial transfers to the NPRA, marking a decisive step toward restoring stability in Ghana’s pensions administration.

He explained that the resolution was achieved following intensive negotiations between the two institutions, which resulted in SSNIT adopting a quarterly payment schedule to guarantee regular and predictable disbursements to the pensions regulator.

“I am happy to report that this situation has been successfully resolved. SSNIT has already made two complete quarterly payments this year, demonstrating its renewed commitment to compliance and to the stability of Ghana’s pensions regulatory framework,” the Deputy Minister stated.

The move, he noted, represents a significant milestone in strengthening transparency, accountability, and financial discipline within the pensions sector.

Mr Nyarko Ampem commended both SSNIT and NPRA for their cooperation and reaffirmed government’s commitment to promoting institutional harmony to safeguard the retirement benefits of Ghanaian workers.

He added that the Ministry of Finance will continue to monitor compliance to ensure the gains made are sustained and to promote long-term financial sustainability within the country’s pensions ecosystem.