The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has announced an increase in the maximum insurable earnings for contributors under its scheme, effective January 1, 2026.

In a public notice issued on January 14, 2026, SSNIT stated that, in consultation with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), the ceiling has been raised from GH¢61,000 to GH¢69,000.

The revision is in accordance with Section 63(3) of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766), which mandates periodic reviews of pension contribution thresholds to reflect prevailing economic conditions.

Under the new limit, the maximum annual contribution payable to SSNIT will increase to GH¢9,315, affecting contributors whose earnings meet or exceed the revised ceiling.

SSNIT has urged employers and affected members to ensure that correct pension contributions are made from the effective date.

The Trust noted that the adjustment is expected to enhance long-term pension benefits for contributors while strengthening inflows into the national pension scheme.