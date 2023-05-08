2 hours ago

As part of efforts to improve academic performance and take it a notch higher than other first-class senior high schools in the country for students of St. Peter’s Senior High School in Nkwatia-Kwahu, old students of the school have launched an ultra-modern AI smart classroom.

The fully equipped AI smart classroom is the first of its kind in any senior high school in Ghana.

This move according to the old students of the school who spearheaded the initiative is intended to take education to the next level.

Students of the school can now experience the future of learning with cutting-edge technology and innovative teaching methods.

At a short handing-over ceremony at the school, the old students who expressed excitement in contributing to shaping the minds of the next generation with this groundbreaking initiative indicated that they are confident that the next batch of students who will graduate from the school will be at the forefront in leading technological advancement and manage affairs of the country.

The smart center was commissioned by Emmanuel Sekyere Asiedu who is the founder and CEO of Virtual Security Africa and Virtual Infosec Africa and assisted by Nana Safo Kanatanka II Adontenghene of Kwahu Nkwatia who is also an old student of the school.

Source: citifmonline.com