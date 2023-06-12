3 hours ago

In its quest to promote environmental sustainability, Guinness Ghana embarked on a tree-planting initiative in the Chipa Forest Reserve in Agomeda, in the Greater Accra Region.

The tree-planting exercise, which took place on Green Ghana Day, an initiative aimed at reversing the devastating impact of deforestation and combating climate change, saw Guinness Ghana management and staff plant over 1,200 trees.

Mahogany, Acacia, and Rain trees carefully selected for their resilience, were planted as a testament to Guinness Ghana’s commitment to ensuring environmental sustainability.

This tree-planting initiative is an integral part of Guinness Ghana’s ten-year sustainability action plan, known as the Stepping Out of the Box Campaign.

Their ambitious goal is to eliminate over 100 million cardboard boxes annually from Diageo’s Scotch portfolio, reducing their carbon footprint and paving the way for a greener future.

The urgency of such actions becomes clear when considering the alarming loss of forest cover in Ghana. Between 2015 and 2020, an estimated 10 million hectares were lost, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Beyond restoring biodiversity, this noble effort holds the power to combat climate change. Young, vibrant forests act as guardians, absorbing carbon, cleansing the air and water, and demonstrating resilience against fire, drought, and floods.

Estella Muzito, the Director of Marketing and Innovation for Guinness Ghana Brewery, emphasized the significance of collective participation in ensuring the success of this initiative.

Collaborating with the Forestry Commission, Guinness Ghana actively engages critical stakeholders, recognizing that true environmental sustainability requires a united front.

“Environmental sustainability and environmental preservation require the collective effort of all stakeholders. I will urge all stakeholders to take an active part in various sustainability initiatives to help build a more sustainable future,” she said.

While their involvement in Green Ghana Day is notable, Guinness Ghana’s commitment extends even further. They are also dedicated to removing cardboard packaging from Johnnie Walker Black Label and Red Labels, effectively reducing carbon emissions within Diageo’s extensive supply chain.

Such initiatives are born out of a genuine prioritization of environmental sustainability.

Sylvia Owusu Ankomah, the Corporate Relations Director for Guinness Ghana, also underscored the importance of the Stepping Out of The Box campaign in educating and informing stakeholders and the public at large.

Source: citifmonline