2 hours ago

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has announced that road projects halted by Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) are being revived, following the near completion of the country’s debt restructuring process.

According to the minister, several key road projects across the country were suspended under the previous administration due to financial constraints linked to the debt exchange programme. Among the affected projects were the Pokuase–Amasaman road and other critical road works nationwide.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, January 5, 2026, Mr. Agbodza said the government has made substantial progress in resolving the financial challenges that stalled the projects.

“We are almost 100 per cent through with the debt restructuring. As a result, nearly all road projects that were stalled because of the exercise are now being reactivated,” he stated.

He explained that projects financed through special funding arrangements, including those under the Sinohydro agreement, have also been addressed.

“Even the Sinohydro projects that were stalled, such as the Takoradi interchange, have been resolved. We are at the final stages, and contractors can return to site immediately if they choose,” Mr. Agbodza noted.

The minister further disclosed that work has already resumed on some projects, including the Ashaiman Roundabout–Atimpoku road, where contractors have begun drawing down funds to continue construction.

He added that challenges surrounding the Dome–Ketaase road project have also been resolved, although the scope of the project has expanded.

“The Dome–Ketaase issue has been settled. Despite the increase in scope, the government is committed to funding the additional works from Government of Ghana resources,” he said.

Mr. Agbodza assured the public of the government’s commitment to completing all stalled road projects to enhance transportation, stimulate economic activity, and ease the burden on road users across the country.