Ghanaian defender Stanley Quarshie has been given a trial opportunity by English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Vim Sporting Club center-back has arrived in England to join the youth team, where he will be closely monitored by the technical department in hopes of securing a contract.

Quarshie caught the attention of scouts during his impressive performances at the Samba Star tournament in Ghana.

Known for his height and defensive abilities, he is aiming to make a strong impression during his trial period.

This opportunity makes Quarshie the latest Ghanaian prospect to travel to England for trials, following in the footsteps of players like David Oduro and Fatawu Ganiwu, who previously had trials with Chelsea.