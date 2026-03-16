9 hours ago

An array of Ghana’s music stars is set to perform at the maiden edition of the Gomoa Easter Carnival from April 2 to 5, 2026 across various Gomoa communities in the Central Region.

Artistes billed for the event include Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, Dada Hafco, Bisa Kdei, Kofi Nti, Bless and Kwanpa.

Others on the lineup are Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Obrafuor, Kwaw Kese, Keche, Okyeame Kwame, Sista Afia and Tinny.

Also performing are Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Amerado, Nero X, Sefa and VVIP.

The Gomoa Easter Carnival is an initiative of the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, and has been officially launched.

The four-day event will feature three days of musical performances by some of Ghana’s top artistes, alongside emerging talents from the area.

Other activities lined up include a barbecue and bonfire session, painting, an art exhibition, a food bazaar, masquerades and a grand durbar.

According to A Plus, “on day one, we will begin with a welcome night, a relaxed bonfire night at the Crown Forest Hotel. On day two which is Friday, we will take you to Elwamkrom Jukwa for official opening ceremony after which vendors will begin operating across the festival grounds.”

He added that later in the evening the much anticipated classic highlife session will take place at the Ekwamkrom Community Park.

Celebrations will continue with a grand durbar of chiefs, with chiefs arriving in palanquins accompanied by traditional drumming and dancing. This will be followed by jama groups from Conti, Vandals, Kantangees and several other universities.

“The day ends with high energy street anthem and concert featuring Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Okyeame Kwame and Bisa K Dei.”

He urged the public to visit Gomoa, believe in Gomoa and invest in Gomoa.

The Gomoa Easter Carnival, sponsored by Hotwav, is in partnership with Multimedia Group Limited.