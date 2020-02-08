28 minutes ago

Nana Opoku Kwarteng a.k.a Starboy Kwarteng, father of late dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns has descended heavily on the host of Ade Akye Abia on Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, accusing him of making disparaging remarks about him on radio.

According to Starboy Kwarteng, he heard the veteran broadcaster dissing him while on his flagship morning show program about two weeks ago, over his intends to organise a memorial birthday party in honour of his later daughter, affably called Nana Hemaa.

Speaking in an interview with Abena Opokuaa Awhenie, host of Efa Woho on Dadi FM, Mr. Kwarteng said the presenter's comment and the manner he was dissing him was very ‘disrespectful’ and ‘uncalled-for’.

“There's one guy at Okay FM, his name is Kwame Tikese or whatever they call him ...he made an assertion the other time. As I listened to him, I heard him say why is Ebony's father trying to celebrate the birthday of someone who's dead ..and the manner and tonation of his statement was so uncalled-for and I felt too bad because if anything at all, he could have called me to find out rather than dissing me”, he fumed.

Asked on whether or not he was disappointed in the assertion made by the popular broadcaster, he answered: “I was highly disappointed but trust me, I was never perturbed”.

Starboy, however, stated that as far as what he is bent on doing will make his late daughter happy, nothing can stop him from organising the memorial birthday party for the late queen who was crowned the 2018 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’

“Nana Hemaa deserves that and she's having it”, he added.

The memorial birthday celebration is expected to take place on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Dansoman, Tunga. The day will be a celebration of Ebony's 2nd birthday after she died and her 22nd birthday if not her shocking demise.

Listen to Starboy Kwarteng in the below interview: