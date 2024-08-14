2 hours ago

StarTimes, a leading media company in Africa, is thrilled to announce that it has secured the all-media broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga for the upcoming seasons 2024/25 to 2026/27. This exciting collaboration marks the continuation of a successful partnership that began nine seasons ago in 2015/16, solidifying StarTimes' commitment to delivering top-tier sports content to audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The territory covered by this agreement includes Sub-Saharan Africa, and fans can look forward to enjoying Bundesliga matches in English, Portuguese, and local languages through various media platforms.

The Bundesliga, a premier football league in Germany, is renowned for its fast-paced and competitive matches, attracting fans from all corners of the globe. With a rich history and a tradition of producing talented players and exciting gameplay, the Bundesliga stands as one of the most prestigious football leagues in the world.

Bundesliga International Chief Marketing Officer Peer Naubert said: “The Bundesliga has a long and storied history in Africa: one of the early movers when it came to broadcasting European football throughout the continent, the pioneering television programme ‘Football Made in Germany’ brought the best of the Bundesliga to fans each week and, for many, since the 1980s started a love affair with German football. Since then, we have gone from strength to strength and, as a result of our comprehensive distribution and marketing strategy, the Bundesliga is the fastest growing European top league in Africa, and that interest continues to grow.”

“For the DFL, however, it is not just about delivering an exceptional broadcast and showcasing the best of African talent, but also creating tangible opportunities for fans young and old to engage with the Bundesliga. This is at the heart of our Football As Its Meant To Be mantra, and we can only do that with our network of strong partners. We look forward to the continuation of our collaboration, working closely with them to realise our shared goals.”

The Bundesliga has a storied history when it comes to the development of African players in Europe. From legends of the game including Jay-Jay Okocha and Sammy Kuffour, Africans in the Bundesliga continue to shine on the world stage. Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou and Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller were part of the Ivory Coast’s successful 2023 Africa Cup of Nations side, while Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy (now with Borussia Dortmund) and Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface were two of the Bundesliga’s top scorers over the course of the 2023-24 season.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with StarTimes who have, over the last five years, shared our vision for going above and beyond when it comes to reaching fans across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Delivering exceptional broadcasts is of course fundamental, and we have seen a substantial increase in Bundesliga TV audiences over the last year, including exceptional growth of 8% during the 2023-24 season. But more importantly, we are committed to working together for the development of football throughout Africa, and we look forward to achieving more with StarTimes in this field.” Said Peer Naubert.

Lily Meng, General Manager of StarTimes Media, expressed her enthusiasm about the renewed partnership, stating, "At StarTimes, we are dedicated to enriching the choice of African audiences' entertainment and promoting the best sports content from around the world. We are excited to continue bringing the thrill and excitement of Bundesliga matches to fans across the continent."