The Principal State Attorney for the Upper West Region, Abdul Shakur Saeed, has expressed satisfaction with the High Court’s decision to hand Elisha Mahama a life sentence for the murder of Eric Johnson, the late CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as “Jirapa Dubai.”

Speaking after the ruling on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Mr. Saeed described the verdict as “fair, thorough, and just,” commending the judiciary for its professionalism and dedication throughout the lengthy trial.

“They say the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine. Though we cannot bring Eric Johnson back, justice has been served,” he said.

Mahama was found guilty after forensic evidence — including bloodstained footprints and fingerprints — linked him directly to the scene where Johnson was discovered dead in a pool of blood.

Two others, Belinda Miller and Kweku Kankumbata, were acquitted and discharged due to insufficient evidence.

Mr. Saeed praised the strength of the prosecution’s case, stating that the forensic findings spoke clearly.

“The evidence was overwhelming. He was the one who killed Eric Johnson,” he emphasized.

“If the defense chooses to appeal, we’re ready. The Appeals Court is also our playground, and we believe this sound decision will stand,” he asserted.

“It’s every lawyer’s joy when justice is delivered fairly. While we mourn Eric Johnson’s death, fairness must prevail for all,” he said.

“Some reports said I wept or asked for mercy—that’s false. My voice cracked, but I did not shed tears,” he clarified.

On the likelihood of an appeal, the State Attorney remained confident.He also lauded the court for acquitting the other two accused persons, describing it as a testament to judicial impartiality.Addressing media claims that he broke down in court, Mr. Saeed clarified that although he was emotional, he did not cry.Mr. Saeed, who has practiced law for 17 years, said the case stands among the most significant of his career due to its emotional and legal weight.

The court ordered that Elisha Mahama serve his life sentence at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison in the Central Region.

The murder of Eric Johnson in his Jirapa home in January 2024 sent shockwaves through the Upper West Region and across Ghana. The late entrepreneur was celebrated for his visionary role in boosting tourism and employment through his luxury resort, fondly nicknamed “Jirapa Dubai.”