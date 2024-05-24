59 minutes ago

Richard, a man identified as Fella Makafui's elder brother, has taken to social media to counter some earlier allegations made by Medikal.

Asserting that their family's silence does not imply that they are 'dumb', he launched into a series of accusations against the rapper.

In a widely circulated video, Richard challenged Medikal's portrayal of wealth on social media, alleging that Fella has been a significant financial support in his career, funding his music videos and providing other forms of assistance.

Accusing Medikal of arrogance and exaggerated claims of success, Richard questioned the rapper's purported assets, including cars and buildings, suggesting that some were acquired with Fella's financial backing.

"Did you not sell Fella's car to finance your Range Rover purchase? Your boasts of numerous cars and properties are unfounded," he exclaimed in the viral video.

He added, "You claim you have so many cars, you have so many buildings, you have about seven buildings and so on but these are untrue, descend from your high horses."

Richard further revealed instances where Fella had facilitated Medikal's endeavors, such as renting a house for his music video shoots, including the 'La Hustle' video.

"What has Fella ever not done for you? The house in which you recorded one of your videos, I mean the 'La Hustle' video, wasn't it Fella who rented it for you? You are very proud and arrogant. Always walking with your shoulders high like a peacock," he fumed.

Addressing the circumstances of their breakup, Richard refuted Medikal's narrative, asserting that Fella initiated the split.

He criticized Medikal for squandering Fella's hard-earned money on frivolous expenses, highlighting instances in that regard.

"You act like you were the one who initiated the breakup but it was Fella who did. A married man leaves home for more than three months and doesn't come home. when you finally return, you carry the money she made from her sweat and run away with it. or when you want money for a video shoot, you come and beg her for money.

"You've been talking anyhow. She spends over GHC7,000 on grocery shopping only for you to squander it with your hungry friends in a short time," he established.

Richard warned Medikal against underestimating Fella's support system, emphasizing that their family stands ready to defend her reputation against baseless accusations.

"The family of Fella can decide to keep quiet over everything but that doesn't mean we don't have teeth to bite.

"Also, Fella can choose not to talk to show how mature she can be but that doesn't mean you will go to radio station after radio station to misbehave. Don't ever think she has nobody to defend her. Fella has a family, a great one of course. Do you really know Fella? Do you know her story? She is from a well-to-do home," he retorted.

He also cautioned Medikal against involving their mother in their disputes, responding to claims made by the rapper about Fella's mother invading their privacy.

"Don't drag our mother into your mess," Richard admonished, concluding his response to Medikal's allegations.

Background

Recently, Medikal took to social media with a barrage of allegations against his estranged wife, Fella Makafui.

Venting his grievances on social media on Saturday, May 18, 2024, the rapper shed light on a string of troubling incidents including abuse, infidelity, and invasion of privacy by her family members, disrespect, among others, that plagued his relationship with Fella Makafui, with whom he shares a child.

Despite initial reluctance to make their issues public due to familial ties, Medikal felt compelled to share his side of the story as matters had escalated beyond control.

This follows an incident where he alleged that his estranged wife reported him to the police.

Fella confirms the end of her 4-year-old marriage to Medikal

In a bid to confirm the end of her four-year marriage to Medikal in a press statement, Fella expressed disappointment over the public airing of their grievances, which she believes has tarnished her reputation.

The statement, dated May 18, 2024, announced the amicable dissolution of their marriage, with Fella emphasizing her commitment to legal action to ensure her and her daughter's well-being and establish proper co-parenting arrangements.

Medikal's stance

Meanwhile, Medikal has reiterated his readiness to finalize the divorce proceedings, contingent upon the return of his ring and other formalities.