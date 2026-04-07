2 hours ago

Black Queens midfielder Stella Nyamekye has taken her first steps with SK Brann Women after completing her initial training session with the Norwegian side.

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‎The 20-year-old, who joined the club in early March, has signed a long-term contract that will keep her at Brann until 2028, underlining the club’s confidence in her potential.

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‎Nyamekye’s arrival marks an important milestone in her career, as she embarks on her first stint in European football following her rise within Ghana’s women’s national setup.

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‎Her integration into the squad began this week, with the midfielder getting a feel of her new environment and teammates during training.

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‎The move is seen as a significant opportunity for Nyamekye to further develop her game at a higher level, while also gaining valuable experience in one of Europe’s competitive leagues.

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‎For the Black Queens, her progress abroad will be closely monitored, with hopes that her development will strengthen Ghana’s midfield options ahead of upcoming international competitions.

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‎As she settles into life in Norway, Nyamekye will be aiming to make a strong impression and establish herself as a key figure for Brann in the seasons ahead.