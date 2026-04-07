Black Queens midfielder Stella Nyamekye has taken her first steps with SK Brann Women after completing her initial training session with the Norwegian side.
The 20-year-old, who joined the club in early March, has signed a long-term contract that will keep her at Brann until 2028, underlining the club’s confidence in her potential.
Nyamekye’s arrival marks an important milestone in her career, as she embarks on her first stint in European football following her rise within Ghana’s women’s national setup.
Her integration into the squad began this week, with the midfielder getting a feel of her new environment and teammates during training.
The move is seen as a significant opportunity for Nyamekye to further develop her game at a higher level, while also gaining valuable experience in one of Europe’s competitive leagues.
For the Black Queens, her progress abroad will be closely monitored, with hopes that her development will strengthen Ghana’s midfield options ahead of upcoming international competitions.
As she settles into life in Norway, Nyamekye will be aiming to make a strong impression and establish herself as a key figure for Brann in the seasons ahead.
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