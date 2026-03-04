4 hours ago

Ghana international Stella Nyamekye has completed a transfer to Norwegian side SK Brann from American club NJ/NY Gotham FC, signing a contract that will keep her at the club until June 2028.

‎The move, finalised for an undisclosed fee, marks a new chapter in the midfielder’s career as she continues her development in European football.

‎Nyamekye, who has become an increasingly influential figure for Ghana’s Black Queens, said the decision to join Brann was guided by her ambition to grow both personally and professionally.

‎“I chose Brann because I believe in the project, and it will give me the best opportunity for my development and playing experience,” she said.

‎The Norwegian club are known for nurturing young talent and competing strongly in domestic and European competitions, factors believed to have played a key role in Nyamekye’s decision.

‎Her departure from Gotham FC follows a period of growth in the United States, where she gained valuable top-level experience. The move to Norway now offers her a fresh challenge in one of Scandinavia’s competitive leagues.

‎For Ghanaian supporters, the transfer is another sign of the rising profile of Black Queens players on the international stage, as Nyamekye looks to make her mark in Bergen and continue her upward trajectory.