4 days ago

The Calvary Charismatic Centre has strongly dissociated itself from comments made by Nhyiaso MP and Senior Member of Kennedy Agyapong's campaign, Steven Amoah.

Steven Amoah, during a campaign event of Kennedy Agyapong in the Ashanti Region, said many Christians have decided they won't vote for non Christian presidential candidate, and mentioned that even members of the Church he attends, the Calvary Charismatic Church, have also kicked against voting for any Presidential Candidate who is not a Christian.

The Church has responded in a strongly worded statement, dissociating the church from Steven Amoah's comment, as well as rejecting what has been roundly condemned as divisive.

Below is the statement:

(CCC) – Disassociation from Political Comments

The leadership of Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) has become aware of a video and several news reports circulating on social media involving comments made by Dr. Stephen Amoah. In these reports, it is suggested that the church has instructed its members not to vote for a Muslim candidate to lead Ghana.

Clarification of Church Position

We wish to state unequivocally that Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) has at no point issued any such directive. The comments made by Dr. Stephen Amoah represent his personal views and do not, in any way, reflect the official stance, doctrine, or instructions of the church.

CCC is a Bible-believing ministry founded on the principles of Christ’s love for all humanity. We pride ourselves on being a tolerant and inclusive family that welcomes individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their background or affiliations.

Our Values and Neutrality

As a religious body, CCC remains strictly non-partisan. We are not aligned with any political party or group. Our mission is to build lives through the Word of God and to pray for the peace and prosperity of Ghana.

We are guided by the biblical exhortation in Romans 12:18:

“If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone."

Conclusion

We urge the general public, the media, and the various religious communities in Ghana to ignore the viral statements in question. CCC continues to hold the diverse religious fabric of our nation in high regard and remains committed to fostering national unity.

We encourage all members of the public to continue to live in harmony as we seek the collective good of our dear country.

Signed,

The Leadership

Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC)