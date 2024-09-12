3 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has voiced strong criticism over the Black Stars potentially being forced to play their home matches outside Ghana due to the recent ban on Baba Yara Stadium by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF revoked the stadium’s license for international matches citing the poor condition of the pitch and other issues.

Baba Yara Stadium was the only venue in Ghana approved by CAF for such fixtures, leaving the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the task of finding alternative venues abroad.

Appiah, who led Ghana to its first World Cup in 2006, took to Twitter to express his disappointment and frustration.

He described the situation as a "national embarrassment" and stressed the importance of hosting games on home soil.

"Playing a qualifier outside Ghana, except in a tournament, is a national embarrassment. We must prioritize hosting our own games and protect our football pride," Appiah wrote.

In response to the ban, the Sports Ministry has instructed the GFA to request CAF to inspect both the Accra Sports Stadium and the University of Ghana Stadium.

The aim is to secure approval for one of these venues to host the Black Stars’ upcoming match against Sudan in October, which is part of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Appiah’s remarks underline the significance of maintaining high standards for Ghanaian football venues and the pride associated with hosting international matches on home turf.

Ghana's rich football history, including four Africa Cup of Nations titles and participation in four of the last five World Cups, underscores the urgency of addressing the current stadium issues to uphold the country’s footballing reputation.