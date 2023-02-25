3 hours ago

Rev. Stephen Wengam, the lead pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra has been officially inducted as the new General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana.

The induction ceremony took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, who is also the lead Radio Pastor at Citi FM, was elected as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent pastors, former President John Dramani Mahama and former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood.

Delivering his maiden address, Rev Wengam said his vision is christened the transformation agenda anchored on Micah 4:1,2 which says in the last days the mountain of the Lord’s temple will be the highest and that the nations will flood in. We want to reposition the Assemblies of God church to walk in this vision.

His transformation agenda, he said is divided into 6 thematic areas; reach, rebuild, reform, restore, reposition and rebrand.

He plans to reach every village in Ghana where the people do not hear the word of God and invest in human capital, the welfare of our pastors, and infrastructure. Under the reform. Rev Wengam said the Church will target major administrative restructuring, and also rebrand to appeal to the younger generation.

Rev. Wengam, 50, is the lead pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra.

He takes over from Rev. Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who was General Superintendent of the church for 12 years.

Rev. Wengam took office on Monday 5th September 2022 at a handing-over ceremony held at the headquarters of the church in Accra.

Source: citifmonline