15 hours ago

Former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan was the flashiest player he ever coached during his time at the club.

Gyan, known for his vibrant personality and style, left a lasting impression on Bruce, who highlighted the Ghanaian’s flair during a recent TikTok Q&A session.

Gyan joined Sunderland on 31 August 2010, signing a four-year deal for a club-record fee of £13 million.

Under Bruce's management, Gyan quickly became a fan favorite, not just for his performances on the pitch but also for his flashy dressing and charismatic presence off it.

"Without question, we had a kid called Asamoah Gyan who we signed at Sunderland," Bruce said when asked about the flashiest player he had ever managed.

Despite his impact at Sunderland, Gyan's time at the club was short-lived. Less than a year into his contract, he secured a loan move to UAE side Al-Ain, a deal that was later made permanent.

During his stint with Sunderland, Gyan made 34 appearances and scored 10 goals in the 2010/2011 Premier League season.

Gyan's brief but memorable time at Sunderland is still fondly remembered by fans and his former manager, who clearly appreciated the Ghanaian’s unique flair both on and off the pitch.