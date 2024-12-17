20 minutes ago

Berekum Chelsea forward Steven Amankona is determined to help his side secure an upset against Hearts of Oak in their upcoming Ghana Premier League clash on Matchday 14.

The Phobians will host Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday evening, and Amankona believes his team is ready to avoid defeat.

The former Asante Kotoko forward is expected to play a key role in the match, which he views as a crucial encounter for both teams.

Amankona expressed confidence in Chelsea’s ability to replicate their performance from their recent 1-0 victory over Nations FC.

“Just as we did against Nations FC, we will grind out a result against Hearts of Oak on Friday. It’s a 50-50 game, but we won’t return home with a defeat. I will plead with our fans to pray for the team,” he said.

Berekum Chelsea are coming off a 0-0 draw with Aduana FC, while Hearts of Oak are reeling from a narrow loss to their archrivals, Asante Kotoko.

With 18 points, Chelsea are currently 8th in the league standings, just one point behind Hearts of Oak, who sit 7th.