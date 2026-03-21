23 hours ago

Ghanaian music stars Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have made significant financial contributions to support the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Stonebwoy donated $81,000 in cash along with $20,000 worth of music rights, bringing his total contribution to $101,000. The funds are aimed at assisting the World Cup fundraising committee in flying Ghanaian supporters to the tournament.

Shatta Wale also made a major contribution, donating $100,000 towards the same cause, underlining growing support from the country’s entertainment industry for the national team.

‎The combined donations of over $200,000 are expected to boost efforts to ensure strong fan representation at the World Cup, as Ghana looks to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

The gesture from the two artistes has been widely praised, highlighting the role of public figures in rallying national support and unity behind the Black Stars.