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Ghana’s long-running dancehall rivalry took a surprising turn when Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale shared a rare on-stage embrace during a high-profile fundraising event for the Black Stars.

The moment occurred on Friday, March 20, 2026, and was reportedly sparked by a direct appeal from John Dramani Mahama, who was in attendance to support Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Hosting the event, Berla Mundi relayed the president’s request to both artistes and the audience:

“Mr President says that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale should hug on stage at this moment… I’m not the one asking for it.”

The announcement drew laughter and heightened anticipation, as the two artistes—known for their long-standing feud—stood side by side on stage with co-host Nathaniel Attoh.

Initially hesitant, the pair eventually stepped forward and exchanged a brief hug, patting each other on the back as the audience erupted in cheers.

Seated among dignitaries, including Sports Minister Kofi Adams and Kurt Okraku, President Mahama applauded the gesture.

Following the embrace, both artistes acknowledged the president with a salute, marking a symbolic—though possibly temporary—moment of unity between two of Ghana’s biggest music stars.

While it remains unclear whether the gesture signals a lasting reconciliation, the moment has already captured national attention, offering fans a rare glimpse of peace in one of Ghana’s most talked-about rivalries.

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