1 hour ago

Ghanaian dancehall icon Stonebwoy has extended a passionate message of support to the Black Queens as they prepare for their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarterfinal showdown against Algeria.

The match is set for Saturday, July 19, at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, with a place in the semifinals on the line. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Stonebwoy expressed his admiration for women’s football, singling out Chantelle Boye as a standout player.

“I enjoy women’s football more than men’s football and have been following it, especially the new player Chantelle Boye. I’ve been doing videos to encourage them,” he shared.

“Myself, and I believe all Ghanaians, are rallying behind them, so they should make us proud by beating Algeria this Saturday.”

He urged Ghanaians to unite behind the team, saying:Stonebwoy also expressed his desire to meet the team upon their return, regardless of the outcome, to commend their efforts.

The Black Queens qualified for the knockout stage after placing second in Group C, following a 2-0 loss to South Africa, a 1-1 draw with Mali, and a convincing 4-1 victory over Tanzania in their final group game.