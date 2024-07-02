4 hours ago

The celebrated Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist Stonebwoy has voiced his disappointment over Ghana's failure to secure a deal to join the Grammys Africa initiative as a founding member.

The acclaimed musician, who recently won the Artiste of the Year award at the 25th TGMA, highlighted the significant benefits and economic opportunities that such an initiative could bring to the nation's creative industry.

Taking to Twitter, Stonebwoy questioned why Ghana had not yet become a founding member of the Grammys Africa initiative.

He expressed his gratitude to Dentaa Amoateng and others for their support in attempting to create this opportunity for Ghana while also raising concerns about the country's inability to raise the necessary funds to seal the service agreement.

The 'Therapy' hitmaker pointed out that other African nations, such as Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa, have already joined the initiative, thereby securing their positions and reaping the associated benefits.

Stonebwoy stressed that Ghana's participation in the Grammys Africa initiative would not only enhance the country's cultural footprint but also bring substantial economic advantages to the creative sector.

In a tweet, he said:

"The Grammys' expansion into Africa is akin to the Grammys' expansion into the Latin world, hence the Latin Grammys.

"These schemes, namely the Grammys, BETs, GMAs, MVAs, etc., are institutions that will forever control vital narratives concerning music, arts, and entertainment globally. Aligning with them has great benefits and economic potential for the growth and expansion of Ghana's creative industry. Thanks to @Dentaa_show, among others, for playing pivotal roles to ensure Ghana is not left out. But as it stands, we are closing in on being left out and becoming another mockery case.

"The governments of Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa have all paid and sealed their service agreements to become founding members. The big questions are: 1. Why not Ghana? 2. Can't the government raise the money? 3. Can't the government ask the private sector to help raise the money? 4. Isn't it important to be a part of this?" he wrote.