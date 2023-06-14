4 hours ago

Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has called for a crackdown on illegal mining activities (galamsey) to safeguard the country’s water bodies.

He made the call on Wednesday when he commissioned mechanized boreholes for four communities in the Shama District of the Western Region.

After years of reports by Citi News on the state of galamsey pollution of the Pra River and its negative impact on water resources for some six communities along the banks of the Pra River in the Shama District, Stonebwoy, through his Livingstone Foundation, donated 40,000-liter capacity mechanized boreholes for four of the six communities.

Speaking toduring a visit to the polluted Pra River after the commissioning of one of the boreholes at the Borkorkpe community in the Shama District, the dancehall artiste said the Livingstone Foundation was moved to support the community with clean water following the disturbing dire state of water supply in those communities.

“It is rather sad that as the pollution continues by the various mining activities, we have to hold the big corporations who are behind this responsible. They have to pay attention to their corporate social responsibilities (CSRs) and be able to see to these communities and not neglect them.”

“My inspiration for doing this is because we have to be able to help one another, water is life, and we have to be able to bring those who are responsible for this pollution to book,” Stonebwoy said.

