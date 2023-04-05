1 hour ago

Iconic Ghanaian Reggae/Afro-dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has finally dropped his much-awaited mega album dubbed “5th Dimension”.

“5th Dimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

The 17-tracked album features both local and international artists such as British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award-winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Iconic Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, among others.

From infectious dancehall beats to soulful reggae melodies, the album is a testament to Stonebwoy’s versatility and ability to push the boundaries of his music.

“5th Dimension” is actually a great album which is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms. Listen to the album below

https://Boom.lnk.to/StonebwoySB5D

Source: citifmonline