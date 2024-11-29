2 hours ago

Ghanaian music icon Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the entertainment world as Stonebwoy, has voiced his disappointment and disbelief over Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This marks the first time in 20 years that the Black Stars, four-time African champions, will miss the continent's premier football tournament.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa Sports, the VGMA Artist of the Year reflected on Ghana’s poor campaign under coach Otto Addo, which saw the team finish at the bottom of Group F with just three points from six games.

The Black Stars recorded three defeats and three draws in what was one of their most disappointing qualifiers.

“I can’t believe it. I’m still in disbelief, but that is the reality,” Stonebwoy said. “Last AFCON, I was there and witnessed it.

I love and enjoyed it, and it’s sad. This tells you that we have things to work on with the team and the Ghana Football Association.”

The reggae and Afro-dancehall artist lamented the absence of Ghana, traditionally a strong and entertaining team, from the tournament in Morocco next year.

“At least African Cup, Ghana has always been a beautiful team to watch. I don’t know what the world will be watching now without Ghana. I know they will miss the Ghana team, but it’s unfortunate,” he added.

Ghana’s failure to qualify is a significant setback for the nation, which last missed the competition in 2004.

Fans, including Stonebwoy, hope for introspection and reforms to ensure the Black Stars reclaim their place in African football’s elite.