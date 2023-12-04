2 hours ago

Reggae icon Hezron has praised Stonebwoy's popularity in Jamaica, hailing the 'Into the Future' singer as the sole Ghanaian musician he's familiar with.

During an interview on Asempa FM, Hezron emphasized Stonebwoy's significant presence in Jamaica, stating, "I only know about Stonebwoy and some Afrobeats stars like Davido and Burna Boy. It's only Stonebwoy I hear of in Jamaica; he's very popular."

Hezron, currently in Ghana until January 2024, courtesy of Goodies Music, Lynnex Ventures, 3G Media Group, and Gorjiors International, expressed his intention to collaborate with Ghanaian musicians he encountered during his visit.

"I'm supposed to collaborate with Wutah Afriyie and Ras Kuuku," he announced. "I will also be shooting a music video while I'm here."

Earlier, Hezron paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of his plans to tour Ghana.

According to Clarke, he has traced his ancestry to Ghana, and the Ashanti kingdom to be precise. This was revealed when he made an appearance at the Akwasidae festival, where he was introduced to the Asantehene by a royal spokesperson.

Adorned in a kente cloth, Clarke who thronged the festival grounds with his entourage, placed his request before the Asantehene to be accepted as one of the sons of the soil.

He also asked to be given a local name.

“Thank you for welcoming me into my motherland. Many of my ancestors, freedom fighters, never lived to see what I am seeing now. I am blessed for this moment; I am honoured to be here. I am proud of the king. Nananom, medamoase,” he said, while addressing the chiefs and elders.

He was then given a local name 'Kwame Bonsu', by the Asantehene.