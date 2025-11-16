55 minutes ago

Stonebwoy is gearing up for one of the biggest moments of his career as he prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of the BHIM Festival—an annual concert that has, since 2015, grown into one of the most influential music and cultural showcases.

The landmark celebration, scheduled for Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, represents not just a decade of electrifying performances, but also the evolution of Stonebwoy’s artistic journey and the significance of the creative arts in the tourism economy.

The festival’s return this year carries added weight, coming after a brief hiatus and following years of expanding Stonebwoy’s global brand.

Organisers first announced December 26 as the event date, but after consultations with security services, public agencies, and events stakeholders, Burniton Music Group (BMG) and the BHIM Festival Secretariat moved it forward to December 24 to avoid clashing with another major show, Taste the Culture.

The decision, they explained, was aimed at ensuring safety, easing crowd management, and creating space for a smoother holiday events calendar.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has formally joined hands with BMG in supporting the anniversary edition, reaffirming government recognition of the role of creative arts in national development.

In a statement signed by GTA’s CEO, Maame Efua Houadjeto, the authority described the collaboration as part of broader efforts to position music, festivals, and cultural expression as drivers of tourism growth.

The industry has, in recent years, increasingly leaned on December festivities—“Detty December”—to attract thousands of diasporans and visitors annually

Speaking to journalists, Vida Adutwumwaa, Head of Public Relations at BMG, said the team is focused on staging a memorable 10th-anniversary celebration, promising an exceptional blend of Ghanaian artistry, international flair, and state-of-the-art production.

She assured fans that all tickets purchased prior to the date revision remain valid and can be redeemed at designated outlets, apologising for any inconvenience caused by the adjustment.

Stonebwoy, legally known as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has consistently been one of the most celebrated musical ambassadors since rising to fame in 2012.

His career has been bolstered by international tours, headline shows around the world, and collaborations with globally acclaimed acts such as Keri Hilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, and Alpha Blondie.

His influence expanded significantly after being crowned the 2023 TGMA Artiste of the Year, further cementing his position as a cross-continental cultural figure.

This year’s festival also coincides with the release of The Torcher, Stonebwoy’s latest studio album and his third in three years, following 5th Dimension and Up and Runnin.